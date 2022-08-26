Bill F. Henderson Aug 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Bill F. Henderson, 78, entered into rest on Thursday, August 25, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Please run this Inc on Saturday, August 27, 2022. We will run a complete obit with photo on Sunday, August 28, 2022.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bill F. Henderson Obit Carter-trent Kingsport Arrangement Weber City Scott County Recommended for you