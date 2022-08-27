KINGSPORT - Bill F. Henderson, 78, entered into rest on Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Bill was born in Lebanon, VA on December 2, 1943, a son of the late Mathew F. and Opal Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Monty R. Henderson.
He was an Eagle Scout and a member of State Line Baptist Church. Bill was involved in coaching kids at the church, the Boys Club and Gate City Little League. He was co-owner of a successful photography business in our area for many years. Bill was an avid golfer which he organized annual trips to South Carolina with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, scuba diving and attending professional baseball games.
Surviving are his loving companion, Jennifer Bentley; sons, Bryan Henderson and wife Penny, Chris Henderson and wife Susan; mother of his children, Helen Henderson; grandchildren, Matthew Henderson (Shayla), Lucas Henderson (Sarah), Jordann Walsh (Chase), Nicholas Henderson, Christopher Henderson, Benjamin Henderson, Cameron Henderson, Andrew Bentley and Brycen Bentley; great-grandchildren, Brody, Hunter, Bryleigh, Levi, Lakin, Parker Kate and Ridge; nephew, Andy Henderson; special cousin, Danny Henderson.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To express condolences to Bill F. Henderson’s family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.