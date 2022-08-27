KINGSPORT - Bill F. Henderson, 78, entered into rest on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Bill was born in Lebanon, VA on December 2, 1943, a son of the late Mathew F. and Opal Henderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Monty R. Henderson.

