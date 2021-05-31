KINGSPORT - Bill Desatta, 78, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Born in Michigan, he then was raised in Newnan, GA. He has lived in this area most of his life. Bill graduated from Georgia Tech with his master’s in Chemistry. He then went to work at Eastman where he was later drafted into the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era. Upon completion of active duty, he went on to retire from Eastman after 38 years of service. Bill was an active member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, where he loved singing in the choir. He also taught every 5th Sunday school in the adult class.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Agnes Desatta; and sister, Kate Desatta.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy Desatta; and son, Clint Phillip Desatta.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (Church Budget), 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.