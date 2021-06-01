KINGSPORT - Bill Desatta, 78, of Kingsport, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Peggy Desatta; and son, Clint Phillip Desatta.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colonial Heights United Methodist Church (Church Budget), 631 Lebanon Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.
