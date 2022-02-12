RODA, VA - Bill Daniel “Snag” Fannon, 81, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home.
He was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Co., with 25 years of service, and member of the U. M. W. A. District #17, Local 1607. Bill was a member of the Appalachia Pentecostal Church.
Bill was a loving father and hard worker and will be missed by many. He loved to fish and hunt. Now reunited with his wife, he is flying with the angels. Bill will also be missed by all of his coal mining buddies.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Loretta Fannon, together again; granddaughter, Cassie Lynn Fannon; parents, Charles and Irene Newton Fannon; sister, Berita Fannon, Virgie “Tootie” Fannon , Nancy Caroll Humbert, Shirley Faye Rosenbaum and Jonell Underwood; and brothers, Harold Douglas “Manzie” Fannon and Dillard McArthur Fannon.
Surviving are his children, Melinda Bowman (Ronnie) and Sonjia Haynes, both of Appalachia, Va., Kim Bowman (Daniel) and Sabrina Fannon, both of Big Stone Gap, and Bill Fannon, Jr. (Michele), Seminary; grandchildren, Derek Bowman, Brad Bowman, Zachary Rose, Austin Rose, Isaac Rose, Dustin Fannon, Crystal Fannon, Bobby Fannon, Nathaniel “Nat” Fannon and Matthew “Matt-Matt” Bowman; 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Richard “Bud” Fannon (Evelyn), Big Stone Gap, Va., William “Allen” Fannon (Phyllis), Exeter, Va., Robert “Shorty” Fannon (Mary), Dryden, Va., Annette “Nina” Morton, Bristol, Glynis Geraldine Aistrop, Seminary; sister-in-law, Margaret Fannon, Stonega, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Terry “Chigger” Givens.
The family will receive friends 5:00pm-7:00pm Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm Monday with Pastor Roger Barker and Pastor Grayson Cothron officiating.
Graveside services will be held 1:00pm Tuesday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 12:20pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Derek Bowman, Brad Bowman, Zachary Rose, Austin Rose, Isaac Rose, Dustin Fannon and Bobby Fannon.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Fannon family.
