O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? -1 Corinthians 15:55
The family will receive friends from 4-7 on Monday, Oct. 26th at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens and Pastor Allan Buckles officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11am on October 27th at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:15Am.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Glover, Ernie Morse, J.R. McQueen and Gene Bellamy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church Care House, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665.