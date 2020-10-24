O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? -1 Corinthians 15:55
KINGSPORT - Bill Coates, 91, of Kingsport, was called home to be with the Lord Jesus Christ and his loving wife Marie, on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Kingsport, July 18, 1929, son of the late Malcolm and Irene Coates, he has resided in this area his entire life. Bill married Marie Gilliam on December 24, 1951, in Kingsport. He retired from General Shale in 1994 following 50 years of service. Bill was a charter member and oldest living Deacon of Higher Ground Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted Husband, father, papaw, brother, and friend. He loved God and church family. He particularly enjoyed playing practical jokes. Billy had a special taste for butterscotch, oysters, westerns, and football.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Junior and Janelle McQueen, Gene Bellamy, and P & S Pharmacy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by his wife of 53 years, Marie Coates; sisters, Betty Surcey and Darlene Coates; and baby brother, Tommy Coates. One grandson, Jason Patterson.
Bill is survived by his children, Steven Coates and wife Pam of Church Hill, Teresa Patterson and husband Delmar of Mt. Carmel, and Sonja Coates Dingus of Kingsport; nine grandchildren, Shannon, Nicole, Brandon, Bethany, Lora, Natasha, Travis, and Alicia; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Crawford and husband Joe of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and his best friend and companion, his little dog, Molly.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 on Monday, Oct. 26th at Higher Ground Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens and Pastor Allan Buckles officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11am on October 27th at Oak Hill Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 10:15Am.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Glover, Ernie Morse, J.R. McQueen and Gene Bellamy.
Memorial contributions may be made to Higher Ground Baptist Church Care House, 1625 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37665