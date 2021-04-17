GRAY - Bill Byrd, 83, of Gray, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Lakebridge Nursing Home. Bill was born in Dante, VA on March 28, 1938 to the late Roy and Nancy Kate Byrd. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School. Following high school, Bill joined the Air Force where he served for 4 years, before returning to Kingsport where he worked as a Weigh Master at the Mead Corporation for 28 years. In his spare time, Bill was an avid bass fisherman and loving grandfather to Daniel and Patrick.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Byrd Lawson.
Bill is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Phyllis Byrd; daughter, Patti Rhoton and husband Keith of Kingsport, TN; grandsons, Daniel and Patrick Rhoton; nieces, Leah Lawson Smith of Nashville, TN, Kathy Heischberg of White House, TN, Lori Lawson of Bowling Green, KY; nephew, Burton Lawson of Mayo, FL.
The family will receive friends from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Moore officiating.