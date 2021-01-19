KINGSPORT - Bill "Boo" Bowser of Kingsport, TN formerly of Chicago, Il was born October 9, 1966 and passed away on January 16, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Bowser; brothers, Hank and Tommy Bowser; nephew, Mario Bocanegra; and aunt, Jeanie Linke.
He was survived by the love of his life, Melissa Gann Bowser; children, Brandon Bowser, Jessica Gann, husband Josh Wood, Joey Gann, wife, Brittney Siegal, and Jamie Lynn; grandchildren, Lena Gann, Chara Conell, and Quinn Wood; siblings, John Bowser, Jody Bowser, Wendy Austin, husband Steve Raught; nieces, Carol Bowser, Shannon Crapia, husband Dan Crapia, Krystal Chambers, husband Matt Chambers, Ashley Bowser, husband Ben Gustafson, Toni Sage, husband, James Sage; nephew, Hank Sterling, and John Bowser; great- nieces, Alexis Anzalone, Anna Crapia, Burnadette Crapia, and Cecilia Crapia; great- nephews, Matthew Anzalone, Ian Dunn, Luke Crapia, Michael Crapia, Joseph Crapia, Landon Chambers, Wyatt Chambers, Mason Flores, Cody Bocanegra, Mario Bocanegra, and several cousins.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Bowser family