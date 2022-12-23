KINGSPORT - Biddie Sawyer Bailey, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Bryce “Cotton” Bailey, Thursday, December 22, 2022 after a period of declining health.

She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.

