KINGSPORT - Biddie Sawyer Bailey, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Bryce “Cotton” Bailey, Thursday, December 22, 2022 after a period of declining health.
She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.
Mrs. Bailey retired from Colonial Heights Gifts and Collectibles as the Precious Moments Coordinator. She was a devout Christian and a faithful member of First Assembly of God Church where she taught the Adult Sunday School Class for several years. Mrs. Bailey enjoyed cooking, sewing, crossword puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bryce “Cotton” Bailey, parents, Lewis and Lula Bell Sawyer, siblings, Stella, Allie, Clyde, Reba, Dorothy, Ralph, Nettie and Malta.
Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Angie Dotson (Larry) and Kathy Willis (Chuck); grandchildren, Melissa Dotson-Rumsey (Trevor) and Nicholas Willis (Ireland); great grandson, Jasper Bryce Willis; several nieces and nephews.
A Private Family Graveside Service will be held Thursday at Oak Memorial Park with Pastor Ron McEwen officiating.
In lieu of flowers and food, your thoughts and prayers are all the family requests.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to her caregivers, Jada Baker and Karen Ruppert, Visiting Angels and the nurses at Indian Path Hospital Emergency Room.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakfh.com
The care of Biddie Sawyer Bailey and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
