WISE, VA - Beverly Whittaker Viers, 75, of Wise, VA passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN.
Beverly was an active member of the Wise Baptist Church for 45 years where she was always involved with the children whom she loved dearly. She also enjoyed her membership in the Town & Country Garden Club. She loved to travel and spend as much time as possible with her grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly.
Beverly was born to Billie Breaux Bolling and Charles Whittaker in Pound, VA. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Roger C. Viers; daughters, Megan Moody (George) of Kingsport, TN and Christi Lardieri (Mark) of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Holly Alexandra Cline of Grundy, VA, Grant Oliver Lardieri of Charlottesville, VA and Isabella Breaux Lardieri of Scottsdale, AZ; brother, Thomas Gregory Whittaker (Chantale) of Pound, VA; special grandniece/grandnephew, Landon and Ava Whittaker of Bluefield, VA
Memorial services for Beverly Viers will be held at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Wise Baptist Church 211 Spring Ave. NE Wise, VA with the Rev. Mike Winters and Rev. Jim Collie officiating. The Family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. till time of services at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wise Baptist Church P.O. Box 777 Wise, VA 24293 and/or the Roger C. & Beverly W. Viers Scholarship Fund at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise 1 College Ave. Wise, VA 24293 .
Sturgill Funeral Homes 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, Virginia 24293 in charge of arrangements.