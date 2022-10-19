Beverly Rodgers Looney Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Beverly Rodgers Looney, 67, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tammy Haren, c/o Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16340 Kingsport Hwy., Fall Branch, TN 37656Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fall Branch Request Beverly Rodgers Looney Christianity Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Tammy Haren Memorial Service Family Recommended for you