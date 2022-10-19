FALL BRANCH - Beverly Rodgers Looney, 67, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

