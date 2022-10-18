FALL BRANCH - Beverly Rodgers Looney, 67, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Beverly worked over 20 years as a teacher in the Greene County School System. She received her B.S. at East Tennessee State University, her M.S. at University of Tennessee and her Ed.S at Lincoln Memorial University. Beverly was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter Teacher’s Sorority and past president of the Greene County Teachers Association. She was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Beverly loved to read and was a Star Trek fan. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, James and Shirley Rodgers.

