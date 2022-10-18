FALL BRANCH - Beverly Rodgers Looney, 67, of Fall Branch, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Beverly worked over 20 years as a teacher in the Greene County School System. She received her B.S. at East Tennessee State University, her M.S. at University of Tennessee and her Ed.S at Lincoln Memorial University. Beverly was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Tau Chapter Teacher’s Sorority and past president of the Greene County Teachers Association. She was a member of Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Beverly loved to read and was a Star Trek fan. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, James and Shirley Rodgers.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 49 years, Mike Looney; her son, Bryon Looney and wife Rachael; her grandchildren, Jessie Ann and Jolene Loretta Looney; sister, Jamie Rodgers; nephews, Chris Breeden and Cam Breeden.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tammy Haren, c/o Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 16340 Kingsport Hwy., Fall Branch, TN 37656