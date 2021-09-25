Beverly K. McIntyre Varner, age 82, was surrounded by her loving family as she went peacefully to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, after a lengthy illness.
Beverly was born on February 27, 1939, in Martin, TN. She moved with her parents to Kingsport, TN at a young age, and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1957.
Beverly began her long career as an Optical Technician in Kingsport, working with Dr. James Vermillion (Ophthalmologist). In 1975, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to continue her career. Beverly enjoyed sewing, knitting, and spending quality time with her dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James (Jim) R. McIntyre and Selma “Zip” Tanner McIntyre, and two nephews, James R. McIntyre III, and George Cowgill IV.
She is survived by her son, Robert John Varner (Pat) of Suwanee, Ga and her two grandchildren, Robert and William, along with 4 siblings, Mary Anne (George) Cowgill of Atlanta, GA, Vicki (Bobby) Lambert of Johnson City, TN, James R. (Betty) McIntyre, Jr of Franklin, TN., and Ron (Kathryn) McIntyre of Greeneville, TN. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, Rick A. Flack, Michele (Tom) Williams, Laura Hendrix, Kelly Lambert, Scott (Sally) Lambert, Bryan Lambert, Katy McIntyre, Chris (Amber) McIntyre, and Steven McIntyre, along with several great nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. A Celebration of Life will be planned later when people can safely assemble.
The family has requested that any remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.