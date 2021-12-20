GLADESPRINGS, VA - Beverly Jean Gray McMillan, 64, of Gladesprings, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. Visitation and funeral service information will be announced at a later date.
