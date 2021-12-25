Beverly Gray-McMillan, 64, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021 surrounded by the love of her husband, Tim McMillan. Beverly was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on January 13, 1957. She graduated from Central High School in Blountville, Tennessee. Beverly continued her education at East Tennessee State University where she graduated with a degree in social work, and to receive a master's degree in social work, she attended the University of Tennessee. She was a loving wife, Godmother, sister, aunt who dedicated her life to helping others in southwest Virginia for nearly 40 years. Most recently she was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Trauma Specialist at the Family Resource Center in Wytheville, Virginia. She also responded as a volunteer therapist to assist with the 911 Pentagon attack. During her career Beverly led professional learning for some local colleges and organizations.
She was a fun-loving person who enjoyed music, cooking, watching the cooking channels, serving great snacks for football games and NASCAR races. She was the shining star in her family for she always planned family gatherings. We know Beverly is in God's hands, but she will be greatly missed by her family, friends and her sweet pets.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Georgia Gray of Kingsport, Tennessee and their brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Tim McMillan, Lauren Helton, Goddaughter; Sarah Marie McMillan, stepdaughter; Seth Alan McMillan, stepson; Diana Baird, sister and husband Leon; Julia Cunningham, sister and husband Dana; Linda Woods, sister and husband Robert; Cresta Phillips, niece and husband Chad; Robbie Woods, nephew and wife Tabatha; Matt Woods, nephew and wife Ashley. Will Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Caleb Woods, Jonathan Woods, Ethan Woods, Andrew Woods, Luke Woods and Levi Woods are the precious great nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 1:00pm-2:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home at 2630 Highway 75 in Blountville, Tennessee 37617. Beverly's memorial service will be officiated at 2:00pm by Pastor Robbie Woods. The gravesite committal service led by Pastor Robbie Woods will follow the memorial service. It will be held at the Garden of Gethsemane in the East Tennessee Funeral Home cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dana Cunningham, Robert Woods, Chad Phillips, Matt Woods, Will Phillips and Jacob Phillips. Leon Baird will be an honorary pallbearer.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Bristol Haven of Rest (havenofrestbristol.org) in honor of Beverly's life.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and cemetery are honored to serve the family of Beverly Gray-McMillan.