KINGSPORT - Beverly Carol Anderson Hollister May 9, 1941 to July 29, 2023 passed away in her Kingsport, TN home with her husband- Alan, children - Carole, Teresa, Mike and nurse - Rachel by her side.

Bev was born in Delaware County, New York and raised on a dairy farm by her adoptive parents Bill and Blanche Anderson who predeceased her over the years. Bev had several siblings that she was fortunate to meet later in life and said that she was fortunate to have known and spend some time with them. Bev loved her yard and landscape, her flowers, camping, her poodles, goldens, cats and the white sandy beaches of the Gulf Shores of Pensacola, Florida.

