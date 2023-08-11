KINGSPORT - Beverly Carol Anderson Hollister May 9, 1941 to July 29, 2023 passed away in her Kingsport, TN home with her husband- Alan, children - Carole, Teresa, Mike and nurse - Rachel by her side.
Bev was born in Delaware County, New York and raised on a dairy farm by her adoptive parents Bill and Blanche Anderson who predeceased her over the years. Bev had several siblings that she was fortunate to meet later in life and said that she was fortunate to have known and spend some time with them. Bev loved her yard and landscape, her flowers, camping, her poodles, goldens, cats and the white sandy beaches of the Gulf Shores of Pensacola, Florida.
Bev's greatest love and joy were her children Carole, Teresa, and Michael.
Her other greatest love and joy were her grandchildren Arron and Ellie and their love for Gram which is expressed in their following tribute:
Love is the smokiness in the mountains at dusk. Love is delicious green birthday desserts. Love is putting out peanuts for the hungry blue jays and bright red juice for the summer hummingbirds. Love is drives to Destin in torrential rain and to Asheville in the crisp December air. Love is coloring with all the colors in the Crayola box and decorating with technicolored Christmas lights because the white just aren't festive enough. Love is lessons on how to spin spaghetti on a fork the right way. Love is all of these things and so much more. That's what Gram did best--love. She loved me and my sister more than all of the stars in the galaxy and she told us that over and over. "I love you" she would say as she would squeeze my fingers tight and not want to let go. She not only loved us but taught us how to love. She taught us that animals are family, and that nature is beautiful. She taught us how to blow bubbles with Juicy Fruit and how to sing Rocky Top. She taught us to be thankful for the moments that we have and to share them with those that we love the most. Thank you for your love.
We all love you Bev, Mom, Gram, so go rest high on the mountain where you are free of pain. Go to heaven shouting your love for the father and the son. The angels in heaven will be smiling when they hear your sweet voice singing.
We love you and will miss you til we meet again. Bev, may you rest in peace!
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Home Hospice and especially her nurse/sitter Rachel Furbert for providing excellent care to Bev over the last five months.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue in Blountville, TN.