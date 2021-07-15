WEBER CITY, VA - Beulah Peters, 93 of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord in the comfort of her own home following a brief period of declining health on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. She was born on October 30, 1927 to the late Jonas Lee and Lou Verna Osborne Farmer. Beulah was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a member of Lawson Memorial Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur Farmer, Ernest Farmer, Clarence Farmer, & Millard Farmer.
Beulah is survived by her husband of 74 years, William Harlan Peters; daughters, Sherry Peters Wells and companion Jim Slemp, Rhonda Peters, Rita Peters, & Sandra Peters Hall and husband Jessie Hall; grandchildren, Michael Wells and wife Lisa, Kay Hall; great grandchildren, Evan Wells, Andrew Wells; several nieces and nephews; neighbor who was like a sister, Lena Gibson; many special friends and neighbors.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials made to the charity of one’s choice.
Family will receive friends from 12 – 2 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Clayton Farmer officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Wells, Evan Wells, Andrew Wells, Chuck Wells, Jim Slemp, Jessie Hall & Kay Hall, Honorary pallbearers will be Jack McDavid, Randy Gibson, Thomas Williams, Charlie Owens & Chester Shell. Interment will follow in the Holston View Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the home health caretakers from Intrepid of Wise County, especially Julie and Earlene.
Online condolence may be made to the Beulah Peters family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
