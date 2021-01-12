KINGSPORT – Beulah Jean Carter Mays, 84, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Life Care Center of Gray of complications from COVID-19.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie Carter and Martha Fields Carter of Rye Cove, VA. She was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.
In addition to her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie C. Mays, Sr.; brothers James, Leonard, Wallace Carter; sisters, Ruth Darrell, Myrtle Hass, and Janet Marshall; granddaughter, Brittany Mays.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy Rowland of Limestone, TN, Linda Burns and husband, Butch Burns of Mosheim, TN; sons, Charlie “Sam” Mays, Jr. and girlfriend Angie Barker of Kingsport, TN, Fred “Pete” Mays; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and several special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 14 at Ernest Fields Cemetery in Rye Cove, VA. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Mays family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Mays family.