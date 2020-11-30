KINGSPORT - Beulah Flanary Pendleton, 88, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the residence of her daughter, Kathy Williams, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Dungannon, VA and had lived in Kingsport most of her life.
Beulah attended Higher Ground Baptist Church where she was a faithful member of the Grace and Hope Sunday School Class. She was a member of the Lynn Garden Opti-Mrs and the United Commercial Travelers. Beulah enjoyed going on bus trips, going to the beach and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Pendleton and parents, Worley and Melissa Flanary.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy Williams (Paul), Mike Pendleton (Maggie), Gail Godsey (Bruce) and Mark Pendleton (Jana); grandchildren, Chandra Kraus (Tim), Colby Williams (Whitney), Matthew Pendleton (Bobbi), Caleigh Pendleton, Caleb Christian (Jessica), Creed Christian, Cason Christian, Marleigh Pendleton and Max Pendleton, Morgan Parker (Mike) and Drew Godsey; great grandchildren, Eli, Drew, J.J., Everly, Haley, McKenzie and Lily; sisters, Nina Jennings and Shelby Roberson; brothers, Alfred Flanary and Johnny Flanary; several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and respect to the family and friends, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 6:45 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Musick officiating. Music will be provided by her grandson, Colby Williams. Mrs. Pendleton will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Oak Hill IV Mausoleum.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Andy Delwadia for his care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org
The care of Beulah Flanary Pendleton and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.