GATE CITY, VA- Beulah Faye Salling, 84 of Gate City, VA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after a period of declining health. She was born on July 19, 1937 to the late Rev. Luther L.ane and Retha Lucy Ashworth Lane. Beulah had been employed as a Pharmacy Tech at Weber City Drug Center for 26 years and at Food City Pharmacy for 7 years. She was a member of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed Japanese Bunka. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Rev. Lonas O. “Hawk” Salling; infant brothers, James and Ellis Lane; sisters, Annie Egan, Marie Dingus Shelton, Nora Kern; nieces, Debbie Kern Brewer and Kathleen Qualls.
Beulah is survived by her daughter, Michelle S. Newland and husband Pastor David Newland; very special grandson who watched after her, Rev. Samuel Newland; sisters-in-law, Ella Salling and Sylvia Salling; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; special friend that she loved as a daughter, Carol Waddle.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Samuel Newland and Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. Music will be provided by Amy Falin, Catron’s Chapel Choir, and Bud Williams. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be Harold Egan, Philip Dingus, Delmar Qualls and Michael Hill. Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:15 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Scott County EMS.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to be serving the family of Beulah Faye Salling.