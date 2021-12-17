GATE CITY, VA - Beulah F. Herron, 79, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Friday, December 17, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
