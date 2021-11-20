Beulah Bragg Wheelock, 94, passed away in Atlanta, Georgia, November 17, 2021.
Born in Scott County, Virginia, and a nearly lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, she was one of six siblings with whom she remained close all her life.
Wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, preschool director, golfer, gardener, bridge player, and longtime member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She was a light in her community.
She is survived by daughters: Yvonne W. Rakes, Polly LePorte, and Jennifer Wheelock; grandchildren: Natalie Barrett, Taylor Rakes, Tennessee LePorte, and Isabella LePorte; great grandchildren, Anna and Harrison Barrett; family members by marriage: David Rakes, George LePorte, Kat Carrico, Lindsay Rakes, and Thomas Barrett; sister Susie Cline and brother, Glenn Bragg.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nat Wheelock, who died in 2018. They were married 68 years. We will miss her mightily.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Caregiver Coalition Fund of America. https://carecfa.org/
When details about the celebration of life are determined, you will be able to find them at www.roswellfuneralhome.com.