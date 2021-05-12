Bettye Ireson Allen Newald devoted Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother departed this life on May 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Holmes and Mary Ireson, her brother, George F. Ireson, Sr., her grandparents, Elbert & Maude Meade and Sam & Mary Alice Ireson, Donald L. Allen, the father of her daughter, and Thomas Newald.
Bettye professed Christ at an early age and she attended the Baptist Church.
She leaves behind her daughter, Connie Allen Sykes and husband, Jeff, Kingsport, one Step-daughter, Tina Dennick of Eugene, Oregon, one Grandson, Brandon Rossin Sykes and wife Amy of Knoxville, one Granddaughter, Vanessa Sykes Smith and husband Adam of Beckley, WV, one Step-Grandson, Mitchell Dennick of Eugene Oregon, three great-granddaughters, Kyndell and Harper Smith and Amelia Sykes, sister Sue Baker and brother-in-law Don of Kingsport. She had three nephews, one niece, five great-nieces and three great-nephews.
Family will receive friends Thursday May 13, 2021 from 5-7PM the funeral service will follow at 7PM all at East Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will be Friday May 14, 2021 at noon at East Lawn Memorial Park. Officiating will be Pastor Adam Smith.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the NEWALD family.