Betty Wanda Shipley
12/5/1942 – 1/4/2021
Betty Wanda Shipley, 78, Kingsport, died on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She had resided in Kingsport for most of her life. Betty was a pianist and organist for many years at Fall Branch Methodist Church. Betty, along with her brother, Charlie (Tom) Shipley, owned and managed Landscape Unlimited in Kingsport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Teba Shipley; brothers, Clay Monroe Shipley, Charlie (Tom) Shipley, and Carl (Joe) Shipley; and niece, Melissa Littleton.
Betty is survived by her sister, Beatrice Martin; sister-in-law, Linda Shipley; nephews, Christopher Littleton and wife, Crystal, Kenneth Martin and fiancée, Jessica Jones, and Michael Martin; great-nieces, Heather Ryans, Ashley Littleton, Erica Martin and Cassie Martin; and great-nephew, Kenneth Dale Martin.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Dr. Rick Light officiating. Burial will follow in Light Cemetery. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
