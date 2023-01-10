Betty Sue Vermillion Jan 10, 2023 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Betty Sue Vermillion, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 6, 2023.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Betty Sue Vermillion Hill Arrangement Recommended for you