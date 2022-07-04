GATE CITY, VA - Betty Sue Tomlinson, Gate City, VA, we are sorry to announce the passing of Betty Sue Tomlinson on Friday, January 22, 2021. Beloved mother of Frankie and Mark, Mother-in-Law to Deanne, proud grandmother to Matthew and Andrew, sister to Ruby Nell Daves.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Andy Barnes officiating.
Due to the ongoing COVID 19 Pandemic, the family requires that masks be worn to the Memorial Service.
An online guest register is available for the Tomlinson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com or on the Gate City Funeral Home Facebook page.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Sue Tomlinson.