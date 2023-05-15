WEBER CITY, VA – Betty Sue Peters, 76, entered into eternity Saturday May 13, 2023, from her residence after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Her loving family was by her side.

Betty was a Christian and member of the Weber City First Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. She was born March 12, 1947, to the late James Franklin and Cassie Irene (Maggard) Harris.

