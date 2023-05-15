WEBER CITY, VA – Betty Sue Peters, 76, entered into eternity Saturday May 13, 2023, from her residence after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Her loving family was by her side.
Betty was a Christian and member of the Weber City First Baptist Church for nearly 50 years. She was born March 12, 1947, to the late James Franklin and Cassie Irene (Maggard) Harris.
She graduated from Pound High School in 1965 then attended Clinch Valley College before graduating from Mountain Empire College with a degree in business.
Betty married Roger Ratliff in June of 1965, but tragically he developed cancer and passed away. She married Frank Peters in June 1973 and they moved to Gate City, VA and she soon went to work as a clerk for the Scott County Court System where she helped start the Scott Support Enforcement Program. She loved her job but wanted closer contact with helping people in need and transferred to the Scott County Social Security Office processing Medicaid applications. In 1987 Betty took on the challenge as Director/Program Manager of World Share Food Program for 5 years. She felt so blessed helping many people, organizations and hunger coalitions. She had a true passion for feeding people and was blessed with a family that was always helpful volunteering at the warehouse.
Betty loved her church and most of all God on her Christian journey as a member and volunteer secretary at her church. She also belonged to the Women’s Missionary Union, local and foreign missions for 30 years. She continued her community work received many local and
state awards for her emphasis on hunger and poverty. Betty retired in 1999 from World Share. But she returned to work doing the local census in 2010. She and her son Chris did volunteer work at Holston Valley Hospital, Meals on Wheels and the Children’s Network Program.
Betty was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer in 2014 and battled it for many years. Through her remarkable journey she made many friends all over the world. She had a wonderful life. She loved her God, her sons and her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents James and Irene Harris; her first husband Roger Ratliff; brothers Charles and Roger Harris; and a special sister Patricia Phillips.
Survivors include her sons Donnie Ratliff and Christopher Peters, Weber City, VA; sisters Linda Vanover (Bill Mullins), Pound, VA and Carol Riley and husband John, Pound, VA; brothers Robert Messer and wife Diana, Bluefield, WV, Ronnie Harris and wife Laverne, Pound, VA and Greg Harris, Pound, VA; her ex-husband Frank L. Peters; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of friends and loved ones.
Many thanks and great appreciation to the Ballad Health Cancer Center-Kingsport, TN and all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff.
Celebration of Life services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Tuesday May 16, 2023, in the Baker Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Andy Messer and Reverend Greg Cyphers officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of services.
Graveside committal services will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pound, VA with a prayer by her brother Ronnie Harris and her nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Ballad Health Cancer Center, 2202 John B. Dennis HGY, Suite 100, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Baker Funeral Home-Pound, VA is serving the family of Betty S. Peters.