Betty “Sue” Jones, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee.
She had attended the Guest River Pentecostal Church, and was a member of the Wise Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for over 15 years.
She was the sweetest person that ever lived and was well known by many as “Mom”.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clarence and Daisy Bevins; her siblings, Jerry R. Bevins, Pat Collins, and Goffery Bevins.
Surviving are her brother, Fred Bevins; her children, Eddie Brummett and wife Christi, Jeff Brummett and Amanda Darnell, Angela Blair, Scott Brummett, and Randall Manis and wife Jessica; grandchildren, Aaron, Cesha, Bethany, Jonathan, Nicole, Melissa, Forrest, Isaac, Thomas, and Macie; grand-dog, Kobe; ten great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Betty “Sue” Jones will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darrell Bolling officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.