BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Sue Harvey, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
She was presently working for Food City in Big Stone Gap. She was previously employed with All State Insurance in Gate City, Va. and Big Stone Gap, Va. Betty was of the Christian faith. She had a very infectious smile and a heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Eva (Diets) Harvey; brother, William Lyndon Harvey, Sr.; and sister, Freda Mae Harvey.
Surviving are her daughter, Shasta Harvey, Big Stone Gap; grandson, Brandon Dixon; granddaughter, Kristen Dixon; great grandson, Kaiman Dixon; siblings, Jimmy Harvey, Seattle, Wash., Roy Harvey, Seattle, Wash., Gary Harvey (Marilyn), Big Stone Gap, Lois Harvey, Big Stone Gap, Fred Harvey (Theresa), Kingsport, Tn., Willis Harvey (Teresa Williams), Big Stone Gap, and Nancy Harvey, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The service will follow at 7:00pm with the Rev. Ronnie Mutter and Tom Williams officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00am Friday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gilliam Funeral Home, P. O. Box 886, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219, to assist with funeral expenses.
