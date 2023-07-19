Betty Slaughter Jordan Jul 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Betty Slaughter Jordan, 92, of Kingsport, TN passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023.The family will receive friends Friday, July 21, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Rob Hoover officiating.Entombment Service will follow in Mausoleum I at Oak Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Betty Slaughter Jordan and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Job Market LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Kingsport board approves applying for school resource officer grant Putt-putt tournament remains at the heart of Fun Fest Two-year bridge repair soon underway on John B. Dennis Hawkins County Commission to choose new county attorney Tusculum yard sale proceeds to help improve look, feel of residence halls A working history: Carter Fold Festival honors family, music in Hiltons Local Events