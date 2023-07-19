KINGSPORT - Betty Slaughter Jordan, 92, of Kingsport, TN passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 21, 2023, 1:00-2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you