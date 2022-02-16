BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Sizemore Horton Salyers passed away on Sunday, February 13 in Lynchburg,VA. She was born on October 22, 1927 in Big Stone Gap, VA to the late Hiram and Stella Kilgore Sizemore. Betty graduated from Big Stone Gap High School and was a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap, then of Western Branch Baptist Church in Portsmouth, VA. She was retired from C&P Telephone Company after 41 years of service in Big Stone Gap, Norton, Culpeper and Norfolk, VA. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was preceded in death by her husbands Jay M Horton and Walmer D Salyers, as well as her siblings Robert “Spec” Mumpower, Earl Mumpower, Sr., Stella S. Clark, Edward J. Sizemore, Sr., Barda S. Sizemore, and Ann S. Fultz. Betty is survived by her loving daughter Nancy Horton Johnston and husband Donnie Johnston, stepdaughter Maria Reed and husband Steve, grandchildren Jayme and Drew Sittig, Caroline and Chad Thornhill, Jacob and Alex Johnston, Leah Reed and Joshua Reed and great grandchildren Josiah, Adelyn, Emmaline, Madison, Emery and Logan. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, and extended family. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19 at 4:00 p.m. at First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap with Rev. Greg Townsend and family members officiating. Interment will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens and will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to First Christian Church, PO Box 645 Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. An online register is availaible for the Salyers family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Sizemore Horton Salyers.