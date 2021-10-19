KINGSPORT - Betty Sanders Deakins, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. She was born in Richlands, Virginia, a daughter of the late Dr. John Barnes Sanders and Minnie Lambert Sanders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Reynolds; one son, Jim Deakins; and one brother, John B. Sanders, Jr.
Betty was a graduate of Richlands High School class of 1959, and a graduate of East Tennessee State University with a B.S. in Education and Biology class of 1965. She was of the Presbyterian faith and shared her gifts as an organist. Betty was a retired teacher with over 39 years with the Kingsport City School System and was a teacher of the year recipient during her tenure. Her contributions as an educator were many, but the highlight was serving as the Director of Estelle Carmack Bandy Children’s Museum.
She is survived by one daughter, Elizabeth Cline and husband Jim, of Kingsport, TN; two sons, Sandy Deakins and wife Susan, of Johnson City, TN, and Drew Deakins and wife Laura, of Kingsport, TN; eight grandchildren, Katie Cline Underwood and husband Ben, Matthew Deakins, Morgan Cline, Elizabeth Deakins, Emily Rosma and husband Alex, Meredith Cline, Christian Deakins, and Will Deakins; and two great granddaughters, Claire Underwood and Charli Underwood.
A Private Family Committal Service and Entombment will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Morelock of Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Sullivan West Volunteer Fire Department, 113 Rosemont Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Deakins family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Betty Sanders Deakins and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.