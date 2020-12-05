KINGSPORT - Betty S. Powers Honaker, age 85, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Betty was born in Pulaski, Virginia on May 27, 1935 to the late Ogle and Gertrude Smith Powers. She was employed by North Electric and in the cafeteria at Indian Path Hospital for many years. Betty was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a talented artist who loved giving her drawings as gifts to her friends and family, but most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. Honaker; daughters, Caroline Sue Honaker and Baby Honaker; brothers, Tom Powers (Joyce), Bob Powers; and sister, Bonnie Linkous (David).
Left to cherish Betty’s memory are her children, Darrell Honaker (Almeda), Steve Honaker (Alfreda) and Pamela Browder (Michael); grandchildren, Michelle Falardeau, Brian Honaker (Jamie), Brent Honaker (Aylah), Brittany Page, Missy Pendleton (Brad), Cody Browder and Kayli Browder; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Powers (Glenda) and Randy Powers (Sherry); sisters-in-law, Paulette Powers and Tressa Gilliam; brother-in-law, Eddie Bishop; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
A Celebration of Betty’s Life will begin at 6:00pm in the chapel with Pastor Eddie Whitley officiating. Music will be provided by Jerry and Anna Taylor.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Cemetery. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank Dr. Marta Wayt, the staff of Wexford House and the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center, ICU for the care and compassion given to Betty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude by visiting www.stjude.org
