GATE CITY, VA – Betty S. Osborne, 85, entered into rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born on February 23, 1936 in Nickelsville, VA, a daughter of the late Ira Milburn Skeen and Pearl (Nichols) Skeen. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Osborne, Jr.; sisters, Faye Alley and Mary Lou Brown; brothers, Lynn Skeen and C.W. Skeen.
Betty worked at the Kingsport Press for over 32 years, retiring in 2001. She was a loving mother, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her daughter, Kim Francis and husband Rick; son, Alan Osborne; special sister-in-law, Linda Skeen.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Skeen Family Cemetery, Pond Hill Lane, Nickelsville, VA where family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.