GATE CITY, VA – Betty S. Osborne, 85, entered into rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, January 10, 2022 at Skeen Family Cemetery, Pond Hill Lane, Nickelsville, VA where family and friends are asked to assemble at 12:50 PM.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To express condolences to the Osborne family
