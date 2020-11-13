Betty S. Mann

WEBER CITY, VA - Betty Sue (Stewart) Mann, 85, Weber City, VA passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Church Hill Health and Rehab.
Betty was born in Scott County, VA on May 2, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Charles Eugene and Clara Lillian (Falin) Stewart.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Olin Edgar Mann; son Jack Wilburn Mann; and sisters, Patsy Jean Lark and Mary Evelyn Larkins preceded her in death.
Betty was a member of Holston View United Methodist Church and was a former employee of Gate City Funeral Home. She was also a member of the Gate City Chapter of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Julia (Mann) Baker and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Derrick Mann and wife, Stephanie, Kara Mann Norder and husband, Ted, Aurora L. Baker, and Alden N. Baker; great grandchildren, Olin Lee Mann, Emerson G. Mann, Jacob William Norder, Ryan Olin Norder, and Ethan Norder; brother, Charles Wilburn Stewart and wife, Sandy; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 1:50 p.m., Sunday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Mann family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Betty S. (Stewart) Mann.