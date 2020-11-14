WEBER CITY, VA - Betty Sue (Stewart) Mann, 85, Weber City, VA passed away, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Church Hill Health and Rehab.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at Holston View Cemetery at 1:50 p.m., Sunday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Mann family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Betty S. (Stewart) Mann.