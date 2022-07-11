KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee.
She was born on November 14, 1946 in Jellico, Tennessee, the daughter of J. Will Sharp and Nola Marcina (Lay) Sharp.
She graduated from Whitley County High School and then Cumberland College in Williamsburg, KY with a degree in Music and then went on to get her teaching certificate. She moved to Church Hill, Tennessee where she would spend over 35 years teaching elementary and middle school students. "Miss Betty" was a gifted teacher that quickly became a well-loved member of the community. She was an accomplished musician and enjoyed sharing her love of music by teaching piano and voice lessons for many years prior to her retirement.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, J. Will on November 24,1989 and Nola on May 31, 2017.
She is survived by her long-time companion, Dr. Don Stanfill, and his granddaughters, Anna Slaughter, Abigail Slaughter and Alison Slaughter, and two great-grandchildren; her brother, Billy Wayne Sharp and his wife, Jennie Sharp, of Eatonton, Georgia; her niece, Stephanie Sharp Hamilton, and her husband, Todd Hamilton of Suwanee, Georgia, and their children, Lindsay Hamilton and William Hamilton; and her nephew, Wayne Sharp, and his wife, Tammy Sharp, of Belton, Texas, and their children, Michael Sharp, Sarah Sharp and Anna Grace Gainey; very special caregivers, Annett Blackman, Janet Gamble, and Lisa Poore.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
