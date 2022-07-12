KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Church Hill.
