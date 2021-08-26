Betty Robinette Koffman passed away at home on August 24, 2021 following a long illness. She was born on September 30, 1940 in McRoberts, KY, before moving to Kingsport, TN as a child.
After graduating from Blountville High School in 1958, Betty worked for Eastman Kodak while also working toward and obtaining her bachelor’s degree in English from ETSU. She later sold real estate and worked for Oak Hill Cemetery before retirement.
Betty was an avid reader, always with her nose in a mystery book or hunting a new bookstore to visit. She passed her love of reading to Nora. Betty found great joy in cycling and running and was a proud finisher of the New York City and Marine Corps Marathons. Some of her happiest times were spent traveling with her family, particularly to New York City and Pawleys Island.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Verda Robinette, her siblings, Sue Slaughter and William Robinette, and parents-in-law, Charles K. Koffman and Frances Koffman.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles K. Koffman, Jr.; daughter Nora A. Koffman and husband John Erdtmann of Kingsport, TN. She is also survived by her brother, Dan Robinette of Kingsport.
The family would particularly like to thank Venus Murray, along with Moonek Harris and Ballad Hospice, for their care and compassion.
Betty will be buried on August 31, 2021 in the Nelms family plots at Oak Hill Cemetery following a private graveside service. The family will receive friends at home after the service at 4:30 pm. Please call Hamlet-Dobson for the address.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Petworks, petworkstn.com, or to another animal rescue.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.