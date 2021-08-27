Betty Robinette Koffman passed away at home on August 24, 2021 following a long illness.
Betty will be buried on August 31, 2021 in the Nelms family plots at Oak Hill Cemetery following a private graveside service. The family will receive friends at home after the service at 4:30 pm. Please call Hamlett-Dobson for the address.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Petworks, petworkstn.com, or to another animal rescue. Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.