KINGSPORT - Betty Roberts, 81, of Kingsport, (Vermont Community), passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born May 25, 1940, in Kingsport, TN to the late Henry and Ann Roberts.
A Graveside Service will held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Pallbearers will be, Lynn Herron, Jack Breeding, Earl Lovelace, Mike Lambert, Bryce Pruett and Connor Pruett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Janice Ferguson, Helen Mueller, Frances Statzer, Dot Hicks, Ina Danko, Wilma “Jip” Blanton, and Betty Faught.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to a local no kill animal shelter.
