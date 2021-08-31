KINGSPORT - Betty Roberts, 81, of Kingsport, (Vermont Community), passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born May 25, 1940, in Kingsport, TN to the late Henry and Ann Roberts.
Betty received her Bachelor’s Degree from East Tennessee State University, Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee, and Doctorate Degree from UNC Greensboro.
Betty taught at the University of Tennessee, Memphis State University, Winthrop University in South Carolina and ended her career with thirty years of service at Marshall University.
She enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid sports fan and in her early years she enjoyed playing a number of different sports. Betty followed University of Tennessee football, Marshall football and Lady Vols basketball.
She was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Roberts; and several aunts and uncles.
She is survived by several cousins.
A Graveside Service will held at 2:00 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Dr. Phil Hoskins will officiate. Pallbearers will be, Lynn Herron, Jack Breeding, Earl Lovelace, Mike Lambert, Bryce Pruett and Connor Pruett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Janice Ferguson, Helen Mueller, Frances Statzer, Dot Hicks, Ina Danko, Wilma “Jip” Blanton, and Betty Faught.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to a local no kill animal shelter.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Betty Roberts and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.