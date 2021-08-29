KINGSPORT - Betty Roberts, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT - Betty Roberts, 81, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Holston Valley Hospital following a period of declining health.
Arrangements will be announced later by Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription