Betty Renfro, 85, of Fordtown Road, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Born in Old Butler, TN, February 26, 1937, she was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and attended ETSU College of Nursing. Betty was the 1954 Bean Queen of Johnson County and was a homemaker. She had been a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church since 1963. Betty was a longtime volunteer for Reach To Recovery. She assisted her husband as office manager for many years.

She was preceded in death by her son, Fred Renfro; sister, Norma Durham and husband Bill; brother, Edwin Dugger; parents, Blanche and L.D. Dugger; brother-in-law, Howard Courtner.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video