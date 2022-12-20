Betty Renfro, 85, of Fordtown Road, died Monday, December 19, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Born in Old Butler, TN, February 26, 1937, she was a graduate of Jonesboro High School and attended ETSU College of Nursing. Betty was the 1954 Bean Queen of Johnson County and was a homemaker. She had been a member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church since 1963. Betty was a longtime volunteer for Reach To Recovery. She assisted her husband as office manager for many years.
She was preceded in death by her son, Fred Renfro; sister, Norma Durham and husband Bill; brother, Edwin Dugger; parents, Blanche and L.D. Dugger; brother-in-law, Howard Courtner.
Betty is survived by her husband, Dr. C.A. “Pete” Renfro; two daughters, Mitzi Thompson and husband James of Charlottesville, VA, Sandra Edwards and husband Ben of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Ashley Danehy and husband Michael, Joey Edwards and wife Kelsei, Katie Edwards and fiancé Aaron Austin; great-grandson, William Danehy; sister, Martha Courtner of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Randa Dugger of Johnson City; nieces, Donna, Amy, and Amber; and nephew, Eric.
The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. J. David Randolph officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ben Edwards, James Thompson, Joey Edwards, Eric Durham, Michael Danehy and Aaron Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petworks, 3101 E. Stone Dr., Kingsport, TN 37660, and Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 213 Colonial Heights Rd, Kingsport, TN 37663.