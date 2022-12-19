Betty Renfro Dec 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Renfro, 85, of Fordtown Road, died Monday afternoon, December 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family after an extended illness of dementia.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Betty Renfro Kingsport Home Dementia Fordtown Road Condolence Funeral Home Recommended for you