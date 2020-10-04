ROGERSVILLE - Betty Price of Rogersville, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home. She was a member of Choptack Baptist Church. She retired after many years of banking.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Silas "Bud" Price; parents, Ralph and Amanda Johnson Gibson; sisters, Lois Lee and Verdie Gibson; brothers, Ralph Gibson, Jr., Emmitt Gibson, Walter "Sonny" Gibson, and Gene Gibson.
She is survived by her son, Chris Price; sisters, Kathleen Hensley and Dot (Jim) Klepper; brother-in-law, Otis Lee; several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ballad Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Keith Osborne and Rev. Charlie Gibson officiating. Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Choptack Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.