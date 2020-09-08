Betty P. Gillis, age 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1938 to Luther and Evelyn Reeves in Persia, TN. She married Edgar Gillis in 1962 and raised her family in Kingsport TN. Betty was a devoted and loving mother who treasured her daughters and loved every moment with her grandchildren. Her motto was "to make memories" and was a friend to anyone who met her, through her servant heart she touched the lives of many.
As a much-loved Moma, she is survived by her loving daughter Susan Lawson (husband Jim) and youngest daughter Aileen Zanoni. As the best Mamaw, she is survived by grandsons Ashton Zanoni and Seth Zanoni and granddaughter Rachael Lawson. A dear sister and best friend, Joyce McCormick (husband Morgan). Her sweet cousin, Peggy Kovac. A very special nephew, Steve Reeves and countless friends and neighbors along life's journey. She offers a special gratitude to her friends and caregivers at LeConte Health and Rehab Center, thank you for the special care and love you provided.
Betty was a Christian, baptized with her mother at a young age, during the middle of winter in a flowing creek. She lived a very full life as a wonderful Moma and Mamaw, a terrific homemaker, creative beautician, a manager at Bowen's Deli and later in life a loving nanny. Her favorite pastimes were arts & crafts, pottery, quilting and journaling. Betty was predeceased by husband Edgar Gillis, parents Luther and Evelyn Reeves, and brothers Bill, Paul and Ronnie.
In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation or St Jude Children's Hospital.
Graveside services at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Old Stage Road, Rogersville TN on Saturday, September 12, 2020 1:00 pm.
We love you Moma and will miss you forever.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
