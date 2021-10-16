KINGSPORT - Betty Nester Gothard, 91, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 15, 2021. She was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and was a member of Emory United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Holston High School, Blountville, and was employed as secretary to the President at First Tennessee Bank in Kingsport. Betty was very well known for her ministry of crocheting prayer shawls.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar Nester; and brother, Charles Cox.
Betty is survived by her husband, Bill Gothard; two sons, Jeff Nester and wife Penny and Mark Nester and wife Cathy; stepdaughter, Denise Gibbons and husband Jerry; stepson, Dan Gothard; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Clayman and husband Herman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jeff Tallent and Rev. Al South officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Emory United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
